Transport Minister Visits Amman Civil Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) - of Wissam Tahtahmouni on Sunday visited Amman Civil Airport and the Jordan Airports Company (JAC) and met with Chairman of the Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto, and the CEO of JAC, Mohammad Al-Jaloudi.Tahtahmouni was briefed on JAC's workflow and its future plans to develop the civil aviation sector and enhance Jordan's position as a regional hub for air transportation.She also checked on the Amman Civil Airport and was briefed on the standard procedures and requirements for reopening it as a civilian airport that include all air safety requirements.She emphasized the need for cooperation between all parties to facilitate and accelerate plans to equip the airport and investment requirements and to focus on raising the level of competitiveness and promoting investments in this vital sector.Tahtahmouni lauded CARC and JAC's efforts to improve the level of services provided at Jordanian airports, stressing the importance of enhancing preparations to address challenges facing the aviation sector in the coming phase.The Minister of Transportation expressed the Ministry's full support for the efforts aimed at developing the aviation sector, noting the importance of continuous coordination between all concerned parties to achieve the desired goals.The visit is part of the Ministry of Transportation's follow-up on plans to develop and upgrade the aviation sector, in line with the economic modernization vision and enhancing the role of Jordanian airports as pivotal stations linking East and West, contributing to supporting the national economy and providing opportunities.