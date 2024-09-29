American war vessels get targeted by ‘complex’ missile, drone strike

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched a combined drone and cruise missile attack against American warships in the Middle East, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Friday. The Houthis claimed responsibility for targeting three U.S. destroyers reportedly en route to support Israel in the Red Sea.



Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh addressed the attack during a press briefing, stating that while the U.S. Navy ships were indeed engaged, no damage was reported. “We did see a complex attack launched by the Houthis that ranged from cruise missiles to UAVs,” she explained, noting that either the incoming threats were intercepted and destroyed or they failed to reach their targets. At no point did any missiles successfully strike a U.S. vessel.



According to Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV, the rebels launched 23 ballistic and cruise missiles alongside a drone targeting the U.S. Navy destroyers. The group's spokesman claimed that all three ships sustained direct hits, emphasizing that this assault was part of a broader operation aimed at supporting strikes against Israel.



The spokesman further stated that these operations would continue until what they described as "aggression on Gaza and Lebanon" ceases. The Houthis have been increasingly active in attacking vessels they associate with Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since October of the previous year, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726897