OPPO Unveils Whitepaper: “Built to Last – The Critical Role of Build Quality in Smartphones”

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, September 26, 2024: In an era where have become integral to daily life, OPPO is proud to announce the release of its latest whitepaper titled “Built to Last: The Critical Role of Build Quality in Smartphones in partnership with Counterpoint.” As smartphones evolve into essential tools for communication, commerce, and entertainment, users have come to expect more from their devices—demanding not only advanced features but also exceptional durability and reliability.

The white paper explores the rising consumer expectations for quality, durability, and performance due to increased usage and technological advancements, particularly in emerging markets where smartphones represent a significant financial investment. It also highlights the pressure on manufacturers, like OPPO, to innovate in durability as consumers tend to keep their devices longer and seek higher build quality to meet diverse daily usage demands.

OPPO’s Superior Build Quality Can Help Reduce Smartphone Ownership Cost

One of the key findings highlights OPPO's commitment to superior build quality, which can potentially save users an average of $40 in repair costs over the device's lifecycle. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone users globally spent close to $7 billion on repairs in 2023 alone. For premium smartphones, replacing the display can cost upwards of $400, a price tag that could instead purchase a new device. Regional consumer surveys reveal that over one-third of users have faced display issues, with battery deterioration also ranking among common repairs as smartphones age.

OPPO has invested heavily in product quality, with its newly launched Reno and A Series rigorously tested to endure pressure, varying temperatures, dust, and water resistance. This commitment not only enhances user experience by ensuring longevity but also extends the device’s usability for second or third owners, thereby reducing the overall cost of ownership and creating a positive environmental impact. A long-lasting device contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing the need for raw material extraction and minimizing electronic waste, a pressing issue as smartphones account for over 12% of global e-waste.

OPPO: Setting High Benchmark for Product Quality Testing

As the world’s fourth-largest smartphone brand, OPPO has established itself as a leader in product quality, a core component of its global expansion. In 2023, nearly 60% of OPPO’s smartphone shipments were to overseas markets, underscoring the brand's commitment to delivering a consistent and reliable user experience worldwide. Founded in 2008, OPPO’s Quality Engineer (QE) Reliability Lab has played a pivotal role in maintaining high and standardized product quality. Over the past 16 years, OPPO has adhered to rigorous industry testing standards while continuously enhancing its testing systems.

The transition in smartphone form factors has necessitated the introduction of additional quality tests. The value of OPPO’s quality system became evident in the early 2000s when many manufacturers prioritized cost over quality to compete with international brands. In contrast, OPPO has focused on rigorous testing, particularly with the advent of foldable devices like the OPPO Find N2 Flip. This device undergoes extensive testing, including a hinge reliability test where it is subjected to extreme temperatures and humidity while being folded 100,000 times. Furthermore, OPPO evaluates drop quality based on repair rates and incorporates humidity tests to simulate tropical weather conditions. Recent innovations, such as microcrystalline glass technology, have also elevated testing standards across the industry, enabling better durability and drop resistance.

Additionally, OPPO performs several environmental adaptability tests, including waterproofing, spray, UV, and soak tests, to ensure that smartphones function optimally in various weather conditions. For instance, during the soak test, OPPO immerses devices in 20cm of water for 30 seconds to validate water resistance. Additionally, OPPO sets high standards in component selection, procuring key components from industry-leading vendors, and boasts in-house design and production capabilities with a high degree of automation. These strengths enable OPPO to deliver industry-leading product quality.

As the smartphone industry evolves, there is little doubt that build quality is a critical factor in ensuring a positive consumer experience. OPPO recognizes that to sustain high usage throughout a device's lifecycle and deliver true value to consumers, smartphones must meet rigorous quality criteria. In response to this growing demand, brands are increasingly focused not only on providing the latest features but also on optimizing their entire design, manufacturing, and testing processes to achieve high build quality standards. OPPO’s commitment to excellence is evident in its rigorous testing protocols, with each smartphone undergoing over 390 tests across various parameters, including reliability and environmental adaptability, before reaching consumers.

Moreover, OPPO’s dedication to quality is demonstrated by its vertical integration strategy, with more than 85% of its device components developed in-house. This approach allows OPPO to maintain strict quality controls throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring that every device reflects the brand’s consumer-centric ethos. By building its own Intellectual Property (IP) around key components such as batteries, processors, and cameras, OPPO is not only enhancing its products but also reinforcing its commitment to innovation in build quality and design. For OPPO, build quality is not merely an attribute; it is the fundamental building block of the entire smartphone user experience, and the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver devices that elevate and enrich consumers' lives.





