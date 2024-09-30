Rajasthan CM To Hold 2-Day Investors Meet In Delhi From Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma will be in the national capital for two days from Monday to lead the Delhi leg of the investors' meet and outreach programme aimed at building up the momentum for the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024.

The aim is to exhort the business community to invest in the state. The 2-day investor roadshow and outreach will also be attended by and Commerce Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Principal Secretary (Industries) Ajitabh Sharma and other senior officials of the state government.

The Delhi investors' meet and one-on-one meetings of the Chief Minister-led delegation with the CEOs of select business groups have been organised on day 1 of this outreach programme. The state government's delegation shall participate in two other programmes -- CPSEs Conclave and Ambassadors' Roundtable -- on the second day, to network with the business leaders from public and private sectors and seek help from diplomats of different countries to attract foreign investment in the state.

The 2-day Delhi exercise is part of the Rajasthan government's efforts to invite the business and investor community, the corporate world and national and international agencies to explore the opportunities available and make investments in the state.

During the Ambassadors' Roundtable, the Rajasthan delegation members will apprise the ambassadors and diplomats of different countries about the instrumental policy changes being ushered in by the government and the series of fiscal/non-fiscal incentives across sectors being offered to the investors. The ambassadors/diplomats of several leading countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Australia, the UAE, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Qatar, South Africa, etc. have been invited to attend the event.

Earlier, on the same day, the CM-led delegation will partake in the Central PSEs' roundtable and interact with the Chairman and other senior officials of the Centre's Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and invite them to work on new projects in the state or explore further collaboration opportunities. A large number of CPSEs such as HPCL, NHAI, NTPC, GAIL DMRC, etc., already operate across sectors in the state. The Chief Minister-led delegation will impress upon the officials of the CPSEs about new avenues and nodes of growth in the state across sectors like Agriculture, Renewable, Education and Skilling, Auto and EV, Infrastructure, Chemical and Petro-chemical, Tourism, Startups, Mining and ESDM/IT and IteS among others.

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government is undertaking an extensive domestic and global outreach ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 from December 9-11 scheduled to be held in the capital Jaipur.