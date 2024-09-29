(MENAFN) German lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht is advocating for an urgent independent parliamentary investigation into the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. In a statement released on Thursday, the left-wing politician, who leads the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), asserted that if it is determined that Ukraine was responsible for the attack, the country should be held accountable.



Wagenknecht criticized the German for what she describes as a “deafening silence” regarding the incident, which occurred nearly two years ago. She expressed frustration over Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration's reluctance to provide meaningful updates about the ongoing investigation into the pipeline explosions.



The MP emphasized the need for clarity, particularly because Ukraine has received substantial financial support from German taxpayers. “If Ukraine is found to be responsible for the terrorist act against the German energy supply, we must halt arms deliveries immediately and discuss compensation,” she stated.



Her comments come amid reports from various Western media outlets suggesting that a group of Ukrainian divers may have been involved in the attacks on the pipelines, which were crucial for transporting natural gas to Germany. According to these reports, this group allegedly acted under the orders of Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny, who has since been appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK after his dismissal.



Wagenknecht remarked, “Anyone who has friends like this really does not need any enemies,” highlighting the gravity of the situation. She further claimed that there are indications the CIA may have warned Berlin about a potential attack, yet no preventive measures were taken.



The calls for investigation and accountability raise significant questions about the dynamics of international relations and the consequences of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

