Qatar Patient Safety Week Activities Conclude

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Public (MoPH) has concluded the activities of the 10th Qatar Patient Safety Week, held under the theme "Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety." The event saw extensive participation from local and international experts, as well as representatives from various healthcare institutions.

Among the participants were leaders from the healthcare sector in the country, healthcare workers, patients and their families, and patient representatives.

Additionally, several important institutions in the country, such as the Ministry of Defence and Qatar Airways, participated through their respective medical services.

The Qatar Patient Safety Week (QPSW) featured a series of events and activities, with active participation from various healthcare institutions. These included workshops on the fundamentals of quality improvement, communication skills for disclosing medical errors if and when they occur, and strategies to prevent future errors, alongside patient-centred care, and included the involvement of 288 healthcare practitioners.

During the scientific conference sessions of Qatar Patient Safety Week, which were attended by over 1,900 healthcare professionals, the latest developments in diagnosis and patient safety were reviewed, and expertise was shared among the participating experts. The experts unanimously agreed on the importance of accurate diagnosis, which forms the foundation of safe and effective healthcare. They also highlighted the role of modern technology in improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing medical errors. Best global practices in patient safety were presented, and the participants exchanged experiences with both international and local speakers, emphasising the importance of collaboration between different healthcare sectors to continuously improve healthcare quality.

As part of the awareness campaign during Qatar Patient Safety Week, an awareness booth was set up in a shopping mall, which saw significant public engagement. Over 171 participants had their vital signs, weight, body mass index (BMI), and blood sugar levels measured, with some being referred for medical follow-up. The public was also introduced to the concept of strengthening patient safety and encouraged to take part in achieving it. Additionally, they were educated about diagnostic safety and its impact on patient safety. The public was engaged and encouraged to share their personal experiences and contribute ideas and suggestions to enhance diagnostic safety, leading to improved communication between patients and healthcare providers. The booth also provided guidance on the correct use of home diagnostic devices such as blood sugar and blood pressure monitors. Additionally, there was a children's clinic where they learned about important symptoms through play, positive reinforcement, and rewards.

As part of the Qatar Patient Safety Week activities, many key institutions in the country illuminated their buildings in orange in celebration of World Patient Safety Day, highlighting the importance of focusing on diagnostic safety. This was a contribution to raising awareness about the importance of safe diagnostic procedures. A total of 20 institutions participated in this initiative. Moreover, several healthcare institutions organised celebrations at their sites, including lectures and competitions to raise awareness among healthcare workers and motivate them to continue efforts to protect patient safety and improve the quality of healthcare.

At the conclusion of Qatar Patient Safety Week, participants recommended continuing efforts and collaboration to enhance the concept of patient safety across various healthcare institutions. They also stressed the importance of training healthcare personnel and equipping them with the necessary skills to raise awareness of patient safety. Furthermore, they emphasised the need to develop healthcare systems to improve diagnostic accuracy by leveraging modern technology, which will ultimately lead to improved healthcare quality.

Qatar Patient Safety Week is an annual national event organised by the Ministry of Public Health since 2014, with the aim of promoting the concept of patient safety among healthcare workers across various sectors, as well as healthcare recipients. This event encourages sustainable collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health, healthcare providers, community members, and all stakeholders to ensure safer healthcare in Qatar.

