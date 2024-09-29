Musk’s X appends reporter over releasing ‘hacked’ J.D. Vance dossier

(MENAFN) Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein has been suspended from X, formerly known as Twitter, following his publication of a dossier that was part of former President Donald Trump’s vetting process for potential running mate J.D. Vance. Klippenstein, who recently transitioned to self-publishing on Substack after leaving The Intercept, shared the 271-page document with his followers on Thursday, asserting its relevance to the public interest amid the election season.



The dossier, compiled in February, includes a section detailing “potential vulnerabilities,” notably highlighting Vance’s past criticisms of Trump. Other media organizations that received the document opted not to publish it, citing concerns about its authenticity and overall newsworthiness.



An X spokesperson clarified that Klippenstein’s suspension stemmed from a violation of platform rules regarding the sharing of unredacted private information, specifically mentioning the publication of Vance’s physical addresses and a significant portion of his Social Security number. Elon Musk characterized the act as “one of the most egregious, evil doxxing actions we’ve ever seen,” emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.



Musk further argued that presidential candidates are not merely speculative targets for danger, referencing two previous attempts on Trump’s life. He expressed concerns that the doxxing involved detailed information about the addresses of candidates’ children, underlining the potential risks involved in such disclosures.



This incident raises important questions about the balance between public interest reporting and the ethical considerations of sharing private information, especially in the context of political campaigns. As the political climate heats up, discussions around media responsibility and the boundaries of journalistic practices remain critical.

