Guerreiro do Divino Amor: Challenging Power and Identity at the Venice Biennale

Guerreiro do Divino Amor, a Swiss-Brazilian artist, has transformed the Swiss Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale.



His provocative work explores themes of power, identity, and supremacy. The artist's unique name, which translates to "Warrior of Divine Love," reflects his mission to blend the sacred and profane in his art.



Born to a Brazilian mother and Swiss father, Guerreiro's multicultural background influences his artistic perspective.



He developed his Superfictional World Atlas project while studying architecture in France and Belgium. This ongoing series examines urban phenomena and the constructed images of cities.



Guerreiro's Venice exhibition features two chapters from his atlas: "The Miracle of Helvetia" and "Roma Talismano."



These immersive installations critique Swiss ideals of perfection and Roman notions of superiority. The artist employs various media, including video projections, holograms, and sculptures.







The Swiss Pavilion has been transformed into a space reminiscent of powerful institutions. Red carpets and marble-textured wallpaper evoke the opulence of churches, banks, and luxury condominiums.



A Roman goddess sculpture greets visitors, spitting water and shooting blue lasers from its eyes. "The Miracle of Helvetia" presents a collage of images projected onto a dome.



This piece challenges the widely admired image of Swiss purity and perfection. Curator Andrea Bellini suggests that Guerreiro's work makes viewers feel like "foreigners in their own truth."



"Roma Talismano" features a holographic opera with lyrics composed by Guerreiro himself. The performance critiques Roman ideas of moral and political superiority.



Three allegorical animals - a wolf, a lamb, and an eagle - represent different aspects of white identity and supposed supremacy.



The exhibition concludes with a courtyard installation featuring fallen Roman columns and a giant wolf sculpture.



This arrangement criticizes the prevalence of male monuments in Rome, which Guerreiro describes as "the city with the most male busts in the universe."



Guerreiro's work at the Venice Biennale aligns with the exhibition's theme, "Foreigners Everywhere."



This concept resonates with the artist's own experiences of belonging in multiple places. His art invites viewers to question the narratives shaping our understanding of the world.



The artist's journey from architecture student to representing Switzerland at the Venice Biennale has been marked by experimentation and recognition. His time studying at Parque Lage in Rio de Janeiro proved pivotal for his career in Brazil.



Guerreiro's artistic process involves collaborative efforts with friends and fellow artists. He often incorporates their performances into his multimedia works. This approach creates a familial atmosphere in his productions.



Guerreiro is adapting "Roma Talismano" into a film for the Bangkok Biennale. His work "Clube da Criança" is on display in São Paulo. These projects showcase his continued exploration of identity and power structures.



Through his art, Guerreiro do Divino Amor offers a kaleidoscopic reflection of contemporary reality. He challenges viewers to reconsider established narratives and confront complex issues of identity and supremacy.



His work at the Venice Biennale stands as a testament to the power of art to provoke thought and inspire change.

