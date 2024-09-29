Tech Company Aux Case Is Raising A Capital Of $500K With Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AUX CASE is a tech company that will be providing mobile accessories mainly signature cases that provide access to a built-in headphone jack and charger as well as access to external storage and charger.



AUX CASE is building a patented sleek and aesthetically beautiful phone case with a built-in headphone or SD card reader. users are at a disadvantage because of a lack of options for devices due to a lack of a built in headphone jack and this what the startup is solving.



The startup is based in Jamaica and it has joined the LaunchUp program of FasterCapital in order to raise a capital of $500K. The startup was founded by Sean Wright.



The LaunchUp program is a comprehensive investment readiness and matching program. The team at FasterCapital supports the startup's team in their business analysis, preparing for pitching, and finical modeling. The team then matches the startup with a network that involves over 155K angels and 50K VCs.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments,“We are working with the team at AUX CASE to raise the capital they need. Our mission at FasterCapital is to make funding an easier process.”



Mr. Sean Wright, founder of AUX CASE commented,“Hopefully our collaboration with FasterCapital is going to create a great value for our project and for the tech ecosystem.”





