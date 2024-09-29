Qatar Shooters Continue To Shine At Asian Shotgun Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Qatar shooting team continued to excel at the Asian Shotgun Cup, securing three more medals in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Prominent female shooter Reem Al Sharshani claimed the bronze medal in the individual skeet event, while the men's team, consisting of Olympic medalist Nasser Al Attiyah, Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Abdulaziz Al Attiyah also earned a bronze in the team skeet competition.

In the women's team skeet, the trio of Al Sharshani, Hajar Ghulam Mohammed, and Sarah Ghulam Mohammed clinched another bronze medal, taking Qatar's total medal tally to six. The team had earlier won a silver and two bronze medals in the trap competition at the championship.