Qatar Shooters Continue To Shine At Asian Shotgun Cup
Date
9/29/2024 3:02:41 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Qatar shooting team continued to excel at the Asian Shotgun Cup, securing three more medals in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Prominent female shooter Reem Al Sharshani claimed the bronze medal in the individual skeet event, while the men's team, consisting of Olympic medalist Nasser Al Attiyah, Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Abdulaziz Al Attiyah also earned a bronze in the team skeet competition.
In the women's team skeet, the trio of Al Sharshani, Hajar Ghulam Mohammed, and Sarah Ghulam Mohammed clinched another bronze medal, taking Qatar's total medal tally to six. The team had earlier won a silver and two bronze medals in the trap competition at the championship.
MENAFN29092024000063011010ID1108726367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.