UDC Announces Spectacular Circus Experience At The Pearl Island

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced the hosting of 'The Pearl Cirque,' a captivating circus experience that will take center stage at Porto Arabia's waterfront in 30 La Croisette, from October 17 to 26.

The event will transform Porto Arabia's open-air Amphitheatre into a whimsical circus arena, featuring a vintage-inspired tent adorned with nostalgic circus posters and illuminated by enchanting fair lights. The venue will host up to 240 spectators per show, ensuring an intimate and immersive experience for all.

The audience will be treated to a series of mesmerizing daily performances, with three shows scheduled at 5pm, 7pm, and 9pm. Each show will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes, featuring an incredible lineup of international acts. From daring acrobats and skilled jugglers to hilarious clowns, mysterious mimes, and captivating fire dancers, the event will showcase a wide range of breathtaking performances, adding to the event's iconic flair.

At the heart of the spectacle will be a charismatic ringmaster, who will orchestrate the evening's excitement, guiding the audience through a magical journey. A world-class magician will also perform spellbinding tricks, while lively bubble performers will add a touch of enchantment by filling the arena with shimmering bubbles. In celebration of local heritage, 'The Pearl Cirque' will feature a special performance of the Qatari Ardha, a traditional sword dance that honors Qatari culture.

In addition to the live performances, families and visitors can enjoy a variety of fun-filled fair game booths set up around the venue, ensuring entertainment for all ages. The entire event is designed to evoke the charm and wonder of a classic circus, offering an unforgettable experience for both children and adults.

Tickets for 'The Pearl Cirque' are now available for purchase through Virgin Megastore, the exclusive ticketing partner for the event, as well as at the on-site ticket booth. Tickets are priced at QR50 per person, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for the whole family.