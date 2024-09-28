Abdelatty Meets Nigerien Counterpart, Stresses Egypt's Commitment To Regional Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, met with Niger's Foreign Minister and Minister of International Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, Bakary Yaou Sangaré, on September 28, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ministers discussed developments in the Sahel and West Africa. Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's ongoing efforts to promote stability in the Sahel region, emphasising Egypt's commitment to respecting the full of West African nations, achieving stability, improving security conditions, and supporting the efforts of national to regain control over their territories and counter terrorist groups.

“Egypt is committed to working with its partners in the region to ensure stability and security,” Abdelatty said.

The meeting focused on the strong bilateral relationship between Egypt and Niger, with Abdelatty expressing satisfaction with their cooperation across various fields. He expressed his hope for continued efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of continued consultations and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

“We will continue to work together to strengthen our ties and address shared challenges,” Abdelatty added.



