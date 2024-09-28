OIC Welcomes Saudi's Launching Of Int'l Alliance For Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed Saudi Arabia launching of the international alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution, calling on all countries to join this historic initiative.

This initiative embodies a commitment to support efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation, establishing a Palestinian state and achieving just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, he stated.

Taha renewed his call on countries that have not recognized the State of Palestine to join the international consensus represented by the 149 countries that recognized Palestine and support its right to obtain full membership in the United Nations.

This recognition enhances the Palestinian State's legitimacy and political and legal status and contributes to achieving the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, he clarified.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced Friday the launching of the international alliance on behalf of Arab and Islamic countries and their European partners, stressing that all efforts will be made to achieve a just and comprehensive peace. (end)

