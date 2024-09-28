More Than 200 Deputy District Attorneys Publicly Endorse Nathan Hochman For Los Angeles County D.A.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Endorsements Include Many of the Most Senior Prosecutors in the Office
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 200 Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys have publicly endorsed Nathan Hochman for District Attorney – urging voters to fire their boss, George Gascon.
Hochman praised the prosecutors who took the unusual step of requesting that their names be listed among the hundreds of people and organizations supporting his campaign for District Attorney – especially because Gascon has punished prosecutors who criticized him. More than 20 prosecutors have employment lawsuits pending against Gascon.
“It's one thing for your union to endorse me, it's another to stand up and be individually counted, given the current district attorney's practice of retaliating against those who stand against him,” Hochman said.“I am deeply appreciative to each of these people for advocating for a new future for their office, for public safety in this county and for the principles I stand for.”
The prosecutors endorsing Hochman include some of the most senior prosecutors in the office – Head Deputies, Assistant Head Deputies and Deputies in Charge, as well as the Deputy District Attorneys so essential to the administration of justice in Los Angeles County.
“George Gascon has forgotten what business we're in: protecting victims and standing up for public safety and justice,” said Deputy District Attorney John Colello, who has been with office for 27 years.“Nathan Hochman believes in that mission to his core and that's why he needs to be our next District Attorney.”
The Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys who publicly support Hochman include:
1.Dan Akemon
2.Iliana Alvarez
3.Lowell Anger
4.Ariel Anson
5.Courtney Armendariz
6.Melany Avanessians
7.Lou Avila
8.David Ayvazian
9.Chris Baker
10 Balian
Ballady
Ballog
Baly
Barkhurst
Barnes
Bean
Bengston
Blondia
Borden
Bouas
Boyadjian
Brako
Britton
Buckley
T. Bunnett
Byrne
Cagney
Callahan
Carey
Carmack
Carney
Carrillo
Castorena
Castro
Castano
Chahoian
R. Chaiyarachta
Chang
Chang
Chang
Chen
Christides
Chung
Chung
Clem
Cole
Colello
Corsa
Curry
Creighton
Crocker
Dameron
De Garmo
DeMattie
Dery
Dickman
Dibble
Dodd
Dominguez
Dooley
Draper
Dunnick
Ebrahim
Eisen
Emerson
Enomoto
Fardhassemi
Faturechi
Feil
Foster
Frankland
Fredgren
French
Frey
Frey
Fritz
Garcia, Jr.
Garden
Ghobadi
Goudy
Gould
Grace
83 Greene
Gunson
Gutierrez
Ha
Hansen
Hardiman
Harmon
Harpham
Hassett
Hatami
Hearon
Hernandez
Hicks
Hitt
Hogue
Holtz
Jarvis
D. Jennings
Jerez
Kang
Karkanen
Katz
Kee
Keeland
Kleffman
Klein
Kim
Kim
Kimmel
Kimura
Knight
Koyano
Leahy
Lee
Lee
Lee
Lewin
Lewin
Liddi
Lieberman
Lin
Link
Lustig
Manaktala
Marin
Massry
Mathai
Matoba
McDonald
McGrath
McKinney
McPheron
Mejia
Michelena
Milius
Miyata
Moe
Morris
Mostadin
Murphy
Murray
Musso
E. Myers
Nary
Ann Escalante Nasser
Niedermann
Nishita
Nizami
Orquiloa
Parise
Pellman Pentz
Peterson
Phan
Piantanida
Pott
Pratico
Preoteasa
Purvis
Quinones
Rabbani
Rai
Ramirez
Randolph
Rendon
Rizzo
Roberts
Rochmes
Rodriguez
Rodriguez
Rosenberg
Ruiz
Saleby
Sanna
Santoro
Satriano
Schirn
Schwartz
Scolnik
Sexton
Sexton
Sherwood
Shubin
Singh
Sisak
Song
Steggell
Stirling
Street
Swain
Swertlow
Syn
Tahmassebi
Tajalli
Taksar
Truong
Vannoy
Vellakkatel
200. Anashuri Vyas
Meagher-Walker
202. Julianne Walker
203. Cindy Wallace
204. Michelle Weiske
205. Holden Wi
206. Ed Wiley
207 Chandra Wilkerson
208. Hilary Williams
209. Ann Marie Wise
Wong
Wright
Yim
Zink
Zoumberakis
For a full list of Hochman's endorsements, visit:
