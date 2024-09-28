Modi Govt Has Imposed Various Taxes To Burden J&K People: Priyanka Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 28 (IANS) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Saturday that the PM Modi-led has imposed property tax, toll tax and smart metres to burden the people of J&K.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed her first Congress rally in the Bishnah constituency of the Jammu division.

She said she was also scheduled to go to Billawar in Kathua district, but due to adverse weather conditions, her helicopter could not land there.

She said whenever she comes to J&K, she has a special feeling because her connection with J&K is not just political, but because her ancestors belonged to J&K.

She said the people of J&K have lost their statehood and PM Modi is telling them that they have a bridge taller than Eiffel Tower.“That is your right because it is made on land belonging to you.

“The government in J&K is being run by a Lt Governor and the government is run by remote control. They have imposed property tax, toll tax and other taxes while taxes are collected from commuters everywhere. They have put people under the burden of smart meters,” she said.

She added that the youth need employment.“L-G in J&K has been working for outsiders and not for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

She said that tenders in J&K are given to outside people while the sand which is excavated from J&K is sent outside and when it is purchased by the people in J&K.“It comes at a very costly price,” she said.

Priyanka added that all policies are being made by outsiders and for outsiders as the contracts are given to outsiders while companies from outside are looting everything.

“All contracts have been given to their friends. All our small businesses are being destroyed by bringing in outside companies,” she said.

She praised the Congress candidate, Neeraj Kundal from Bishnoh, saying that he has always been at the forefront whenever he was called for any struggle.

She appealed to people to vote first for the Congress candidate.