Sagar Daryani Is New President Of National Restaurant Association Of India

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) announced Sagar Daryani as the new President.

The NRAI said that Pranav Rungta will continue as Vice President along with Zorawar Kalra till their tenure ends.

'I am honoured to be given this opportunity as President to lead the National Restaurant Association of India into its next chapter of growth,” Sagar told IANS.

He said that the NRAI today has over five lakh restaurants as its members.“As a team, we will strive to continue to expand the presence of the NRAI across the country by setting up several more chapters,” Sagar added.

The association said that the National Managing Committee members along with all Chapter Heads & Co-Chapter Heads are still under discussion.“These positions will be announced soon,” NRAI said.

The National Restaurant Association of India is the voice of the Indian Restaurant Industry which was founded in 1982.

NRAI represented the interests of over five lakh restaurants while the industry is valued at INR 5.69 lakh crores.

Being the leading association in the Indian restaurant industry, NRAI aspires to promote and strengthen the Indian Food Service Sector.

The association in its 42nd year has a pan-India presence with members comprising restaurants and suppliers.

NRAI is governed by a committee of members and is led by a president and office Bearers. The committee consists of over 42 restaurant CEOs and Owners representing various national and international brands from the F&B sector.

The association works closely with a network of state and city chapter partners.

NRAI has expanded its influence across the country, growing from 6 to 20 chapters nationwide.

As the food and restaurant industry continues to evolve, NRAI's new leadership is poised to drive positive changes.