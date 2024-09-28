Video: Dubai Police Seize 11 Vehicles For Causing Noise, Disorder On Roads

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 12:37 PM

Eleven were seized by Dubai for road violations that included reckless driving, organising unauthorised rallies, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle's engine or chassis, disturbing residents, and littering on public roads.

Other violations included endangering one's own life or that of others, causing road disturbances and disorder.

A Dh50,000 fine was imposed on the impounded vehicles, as per Decree No. 30 of 2023, for releasing the vehicle.

The law penalises violators by impounding their vehicles and pursuing legal action, with zero tolerance for such actions, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police said. He emphasised that police responded decisively to these behaviours.

Dubai Police also warned motorists of all vehicle types that the law punishes those who endanger their own lives or the lives of others.

Al Mazrouei reassured the public that police officers will not be lenient in taking action against violators to ensure the safety of all road users.

He also encouraged community members to report any negative behaviours observed through the "Police Eye" feature in the Dubai Police app or by calling the "We Are All Police" service at 901.

