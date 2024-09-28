10 Years Of Swachh Bharat Mission: Buxar Railway Station In Bihar Gets Cleaner & Greener

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) After the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, by Prime Narendra Modi as a national movement across the country, the Buxar railway station in Bihar has also witnessed a visible transformation in terms of cleanliness or Swacchata despite being one of the busiest railways stations across the country.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a target had been set by PM Modi's to realise the vision of "Clean India" by October 2, 2019.

This cleanliness drive is the most significant campaign run by the Union government. This campaign will complete 10 years on October 2 this year. Its impact can be clearly seen across the country.

The Buxar railway station has witnessed a complete transformation now since the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched 10 years ago. The difference can be narrated from the common man himself where they have said that in the past that there were heaps of garbage and litter seen everywhere whether outside or within the station premises as well as on the railway tracks. However, due to awareness spread by the government through the Swachh Bharat Mission and people's active participation and diligent efforts, this initiative has become one of the most successful campaigns initiated by PM Modi-led government. Today people are also cooperating in cleaning the railway station.

While speaking to IANS, Buxar Railway Station Inquiry Staff Suhail Akhtar has said: "The cleaning work at the railway station is going about in a much better way than before. Cleanliness is also checked from time to time. We also make the public aware about the cleanliness campaign. At the same time, the awareness among the passengers regarding cleanliness has been one of the most unique part of this initiative. Cleanliness campaign has become a subject of public awareness in today's time. We also keep making announcements from different railway platforms from time to time to make this campaign successful."

BJP leader Dhananjay Rai told IANS: "Regular cleaning is being done at the Buxar railway station. The cleanliness campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very successful. At present, cleaning is being done at the railway station two to three times a day. Before 2014, nothing was done in the name of cleanliness, but today the situation has completely changed."

Pankaj, a resident from Bihar, told IANS: "The Buxar railway station has created a distinct identity for itself due to cleanliness. Earlier there used to be heaps of garbage, nowadays cleanliness is visible. There is a proper arrangement of disposal bags or dustbins at the station, which is accessible to the general public. I would like to appeal to the people to throw garbage in the dustbin only and take care of cleanliness."

Another local resident Suresh Prasad told IANS that under the "Swachhta Hi Seva" campaign, special care is being taken of cleanliness at the Buxar railway station.

"Cleanliness is seen here all the time. Awareness among people about cleanliness has increased compared earlier before 2014. I believe that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, this campaign has proved successful to a great extent," he added.