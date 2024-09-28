Unknown Persons Break Into Jordanian Embassy In France
Date
9/28/2024 12:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Unknown persons entered the Jordanian embassy in France, located
in the prestigious Noyi-sur-Seine commune of Paris, the capital of
France, Azernews reports, citing the French publication.
It was noted that among the stolen items may be a computer
containing confidential information, a watch worth about 15,000
euros, and the keys to the Jordanian ambassador Lina al-Hadid's
apartment.
The Prosecutor's Office does not confirm the information about
the stolen property based on the conditions of confidentiality.
According to the newspaper, a criminal case has been opened
concerning the incident.
MENAFN28092024000195011045ID1108724686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.