Unknown Persons Break Into Jordanian Embassy In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unknown persons entered the Jordanian embassy in France, located in the prestigious Noyi-sur-Seine commune of Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports, citing the French publication.

It was noted that among the stolen items may be a computer containing confidential information, a watch worth about 15,000 euros, and the keys to the Jordanian ambassador Lina al-Hadid's apartment.

The Prosecutor's Office does not confirm the information about the stolen property based on the conditions of confidentiality.

According to the newspaper, a criminal case has been opened concerning the incident.