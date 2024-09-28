عربي


Unknown Persons Break Into Jordanian Embassy In France

Unknown Persons Break Into Jordanian Embassy In France


9/28/2024 12:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unknown persons entered the Jordanian embassy in France, located in the prestigious Noyi-sur-Seine commune of Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports, citing the French publication.

It was noted that among the stolen items may be a computer containing confidential information, a watch worth about 15,000 euros, and the keys to the Jordanian ambassador Lina al-Hadid's apartment.

The Prosecutor's Office does not confirm the information about the stolen property based on the conditions of confidentiality.

According to the newspaper, a criminal case has been opened concerning the incident.

