US-UAE Defense Pact Raises Eyebrows Amid Sudan Conflict Allegations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States and the United Arab Emirates have forged a new defense partnership. This development comes at a time when the UAE faces accusations of fueling the ongoing war in Sudan.



President Joe Biden welcomed UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House on September 23, 2024.



During this historic visit, they announced the UAE's elevation to the status of Major Defense Partner. This designation puts the UAE on par with India in terms of military cooperation with the US.



The agreement allows for unprecedented joint training and exercises between the armed forces of these nations. It also aims to promote regional stability through collaborative efforts with other military partners.



The two leaders discussed strategic investments in critical infrastructure around the world. These include ports, mines, and logistics hubs, with involvement from various UAE-based companies.







Some of these firms have already shown interest in projects along the East African coast. However, the timing of this partnership has raised concerns among critics.



The UAE currently stands accused of providing covert support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan. This paramilitary group, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been engaged in a brutal conflict since April 2023.



Recent reports have shed light on the UAE 's alleged involvement in the Sudan conflict. The New York Times claimed that Abu Dhabi used humanitarian aid as a cover to deliver advanced military equipment.

Navigating Conflict and Accountability

This included drones for surveillance purposes, disguised under Red Crescent signs. Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has expressed regret over external support to the RSF.



While he did not name specific countries, Sudan has previously accused the UAE of supplying weapons through Chad. This action would violate the arms embargo imposed on Sudan's Darfur region.



The US itself has acknowledged the role of external actors in prolonging the Sudan conflict. President Biden, addressing the UN General Assembly , called for an end to arming the warring factions.



He emphasized the need for peace and humanitarian assistance in the region. Critics argue that the new US-UAE defense pact contradicts efforts to hold parties accountable in Sudan.



Raed Jarrar, an advocacy director at DAWN, expressed concern over rewarding a regime accused of contributing to regional instability. He called for prioritizing accountability and human rights over military partnerships.



The conflict in Sudan has attracted various regional interests due to the country's resources and strategic location. Sudan's ports, particularly those along the Red Sea, have become focal points of competition.



The UAE has previously attempted to invest in these ports, highlighting their economic significance. The gold trade has also played a role in shaping the UAE's involvement in Sudan.



The Emirates has become a major market for African gold, some of which is acquired illegally by armed militias. The RSF controls gold-rich areas in Sudan, potentially influencing the UAE's support for the group.



As the situation unfolds, questions remain about the impact of the US-UAE defense pact on regional dynamics. The international community continues to call for an end to the conflict in Sudan.



Meanwhile, the balance between strategic partnerships and accountability for alleged wrongdoings remains a delicate issue.

MENAFN27092024007421016031ID1108724488