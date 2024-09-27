Detect Anything That’S Coming Into The Country

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – In this episode , host Dee Saini chats with S&T Biometrics program manager and of entry project manager John Clemmensen about how Multi-Energy Portals (MEP) are securing our borders.

John discusses how these cargo scanners work and what they detect – everything from narcotics to queso (yes, you read that correctly). He and Dee also touch on S&T's support for US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) mission, reasons why CBP needed this technology, and some recent MEP successes.

John also dives into his stints at the Department of Defense and CBP before coming to S&T and being a die-hard Philly sports fan.

