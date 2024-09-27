US Pres. Orders Pentagon To Assess, Adjust US Forces Posture In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (KUNA) - US President Joe Biden on Friday instructed the Department of Defense to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in light of the rapid developments in the Middle East to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support US objectives.

In a press statement, the White House said was briefed several times today by his national security team on the latest developments in the Middle East.

"He has also directed his team to ensure that US embassies in the region take all protective measures as appropriate," the White House added.

Earlier, President Biden said his country did not partake in the deadly bombing of the Beirut southern suburb on Friday. (end)

rsr









MENAFN27092024000071011013ID1108724241