The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barry L. Jackson, Ph.D. As A Pinnacle Professional Member

Dr. Barry L. Jackson, a distinguished figure in the field of drug and alcohol prevention, has dedicated much of his career to educating and implementing effective prevention methods nationwide and in several international locations.

With a rich academic background, Dr. Jackson holds a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy and Religion from Susquehanna University (1969), a Master's degree in Student Personnel Services in Higher Education (1972) and he completed advanced studies in Organization and Finance from Syracuse University in addition to graduate courses in Higher Education Law; Ethics; and Public Policy at

Cortland State University. He completed his Ph.D. in Counseling and Human Development at the University of Georgia (1975). He furthered his expertise with post-doctoral studies in Higher Education Law from the University of Iowa (1982).

In order to advance his expertise in the treatment of addictions, Dr. Jackson completed studies with the Addictions Training Academy, 2008-2010 through the American Counseling Association and the Gambling Addiction and Training Institute of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Programs from January- May of 2008.

Doctor Jackson has been licensed and board certified in numerous areas, including as a Licensed Professional Counselor by the Pennsylvania State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional Counselors. He is certified by the National Board of Certified Counselors; the American Board of Professional Counselors; the North American Association of Masters in Psychology; the Professional Psychologist Board; and, the American Psychotherapy Association.

As Director and Professor Emeritus of the Drug, Alcohol and Wellness Network at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Jackson's contributions have been widely recognized. He is a Fellow of the American Psychotherapy Association and a Diplomat with the North American Association of Masters in Psychology. His prolific career includes over 70 publications in journals, books, online publications, governmental reports, monographs, and book reviews. He has given 175 scientific papers, 117 workshops, dozens of keynote speeches, and 18 international webinars. Dr. Jackson is also a prolific grant writer and has been awarded more than 40 grants receiving more than $569,000 to pursue his work. His broad intellectual interests and research versatility are reflected by publications in higher education, law, counseling, addictions, philosophy, religion, sociology, and chiropractic medicine.

Acknowledged for his outstanding service, Dr. Jackson has received awards from the United States Senate and the Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives for his contributions to addictions and intervention services. He has been honored as a Fulbright Senior Scholar, Addictions Specialist and a Senior Honorary Research Fellow at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Otago in New Zealand. He was honored with the Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Community Service on two occasions. As further testament to his influence and prestige he has additional awards and recognitions including the William J. Schofield, III Award for Service to Addiction Prevention and Intervention Services presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Health; served as a Visiting Professor with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; served as an ambassador for psychology and counseling by prestigious organizations such as the Dwight D. Eisenhower Foundation and the American Counseling Association in Vietnam and Cambodia and by the National Board of Certified Counselors as a commission delegate to Malawi. He was appointed to the Alcohol Advisory Council to the New Zealand Parliament. His dedication to the field was further highlighted when he was included in the Oxford University Roundtable, United Kingdom in 2007 and 2008.

His legacy includes countless professional community service positions, such as the founder of the Indiana County Suicide Prevention Network; serving as a Guest Expert Panelist, Craig County Drug Court, Vinita, Oklahoma, February 2019; Steering Committee Member, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Pennsylvania State Epidemiological Outcomes Work Group, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 2007-2009; Grant reviewer, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, State Grants Review Panel, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 2008, 2007, 2006, 1999, 1998; and Task Force Member, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education/Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Task Force on Alcohol Intervention Programs at PASSHE Institutions, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 2003-2005.

Dr. Jackson was most recently recognized by the Best in Pennsylvania Magazine, DOCTORS: Excellence in Addictions Medicine, 2024; Continental Who's Who Registry, Pinnacle Professional Member, 2024; Who's Who in America, Biographical Record, The Marquis Who's Who Publications Board, 2023-2024.

On October 13, 2023, after five years, Dr. Jackson retired as the Vice President of the

Osteo Re College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bucharest, Romania. He will continue to write, provide workshops and consult.

Expressing gratitude to his mother, Edna Taylor Jackson, for teaching him the dignity inherent in people. Dr. Jackson looks forward to continued growth and success in his endeavors, aiming to further advance the field of drug and alcohol prevention.

