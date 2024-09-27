Métis Crossing Receives $500,000 From Prairiescan's Tourism Growth Fund To Enhance Accessible Indigenous Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Planned improvements include new Sky Watching structures, Métis-inspired spa area, enhanced accessibility features.

- Juanita MaroisSMOKY LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Métis Crossing is excited to announce that it has received $500,000 in funding from Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)'s“Tourism Growth Fund.” This investment will be used to expand Métis Crossing's offerings, including the construction of new Sky Watching structures and the beginning phases of a Métis-inspired spa area. These developments build upon earlier investments from Travel Alberta and Métis Crossing, aimed at elevating authentic Indigenous experiences for visitors from all walks of life.The funding will also go towards enhancing Métis Crossing's land-based experiences so as to render its outdoor amenities and activities more accessible to people of all abilities. This expansion is designed to help it welcome more local, regional, national, and international visitors and ensure that everyone can enjoy the rich cultural heritage and vibrant stories that Métis Crossing has to offer.“We are honoured to receive this funding from PrairiesCan, which will help us continue to build Métis Crossing as a world-class Indigenous tourism destination,” said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing.“These projects not only reflect our deep connection to the land but also our commitment to creating spaces that are welcoming and accessible for all. This is an important step forward in sharing our stories and culture with an even broader audience.”The Sky Watching structures and the future Métis spa will provide visitors with immersive experiences that connect them to the land and the stars, while continuing to highlight the distinct history of the Métis people. This investment aligns with Métis Crossing's ongoing mission to offer culturally rich, hands-on learning experiences in a setting that respects and reflects Indigenous knowledge and traditions.Through these developments, Métis Crossing continues to affirm its place as Alberta's premier Métis cultural destination, a place where guests can experience the beauty of Métis culture and history in a meaningful and inclusive way. With the support of organizations like PrairiesCan and Travel Alberta, Métis Crossing is poised to become a must-visit destination for those seeking authentic Indigenous experiences in Western Canada.For more information about Métis Crossing and its upcoming projects, visit metiscrossing .About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's first major Métis cultural interpretive destination. It offers a wide range of cultural and land-based experiences, including accommodations, Indigenous-inspired dining, and interactive educational programming. It serves as a gathering place for Métis people and a space for all to connect with the vibrant stories of Métis culture and history.

