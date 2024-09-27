Inventhelp Inventor Develops Oil Change Accessory For A Four-Stroke Outboard Engine (SGM-367)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to support a plastic bag under the oil spout of a four-stroke outboard engine when changing the oil," said an inventor, from
Nightmute, Alaska, "so I invented the T- YAMAHA 4 STROKE TOOL KIT DRAINER. My design enables you to catch any oil drips or spills that may contaminate a lake, river or land."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for boaters to change oil in a four-stroke outboard engine. In doing so, it helps prevent oil spills and messes. As a result, it could help protect the environment, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners with four-stroke outboard engines.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-367, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
