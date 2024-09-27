Inventhelp Inventor Develops Oil Change Accessory For A Four-Stroke Outboard Engine (SGM-367)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to support a plastic bag under the oil spout of a four-stroke outboard engine when changing the oil," said an inventor, from

Nightmute, Alaska, "so I invented the T- YAMAHA 4 STROKE TOOL KIT DRAINER. My design enables you to catch any oil drips or spills that may contaminate a lake, river or land."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for boaters to change oil in a four-stroke outboard engine. In doing so, it helps prevent oil spills and messes. As a result, it could help protect the environment, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners with four-stroke outboard engines.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp

