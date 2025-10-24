France Ready To Deploy Troops To Ukraine As Early As Next Year French General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) General Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army, announced this on Thursday, October 23, while addressing members of the parliamentary defense committee, Ukrinform reports, citing BFMTV.

"We will be ready to deploy troops as part of security guarantees, if required, in support of Ukraine," Schill said.

He stressed that "the year 2026 will be marked by coalitions," referring to the large-scale Orion 26 military exercises, which will test all coordination and interoperability concepts.

According to the general, France's land forces are prepared to respond simultaneously to "three alerts," one of which includes a potential deployment in Ukraine. He also recalled France's "national emergency level," under which about 7,000 soldiers can be mobilized within 12 hours to five days, as well as "NATO's first-level alert," which remains a core component of France's defense posture.

The statement came a day after General Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Defense Staff, told lawmakers that France's military must be ready for a potential confrontation with Russia within the next three to four years.

Photo: RFI