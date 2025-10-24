France Ready To Deploy Troops To Ukraine As Early As Next Year French General
"We will be ready to deploy troops as part of security guarantees, if required, in support of Ukraine," Schill said.
He stressed that "the year 2026 will be marked by coalitions," referring to the large-scale Orion 26 military exercises, which will test all coordination and interoperability concepts.Read also: France to supply Ukraine with additional Aster missiles, Mirage jets – Macron
According to the general, France's land forces are prepared to respond simultaneously to "three alerts," one of which includes a potential deployment in Ukraine. He also recalled France's "national emergency level," under which about 7,000 soldiers can be mobilized within 12 hours to five days, as well as "NATO's first-level alert," which remains a core component of France's defense posture.
The statement came a day after General Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Defense Staff, told lawmakers that France's military must be ready for a potential confrontation with Russia within the next three to four years.
Photo: RFI
