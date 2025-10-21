SSU Destroys Two Russian Aircraft Intercepting Ukrainian Long-Range Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on Facebook, releasing a video of the operation.

The enemy aircraft were stationed at airfields located in temporarily occupied territories.

“This kind of work to 'clear the skies' for our long-range drones ensures uninterrupted explosions in the Russian rear,” the SSU noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight on October 19, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck oil and gas processing plants in Russia's Samara and Orenburg regions, as well as a fuel storage base in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

Illustrative photo: unsplash