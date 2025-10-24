Ukraine's Forces Clear Torske In Donetsk Region From Russian Invaders
Assault groups destroyed up to a hundred Russian soldiers.
"The invaders entered the village with minimal ammunition. They were hiding in basements without water or food. Now the Ukrainian flag is flying over Torske," the regiment stated.Read also: Ukrainian drone operators hit Russian 'Black Eye' EW system on southern front
Earlier, on October 22, the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported the liberation of the village of Kucheriv Yar near Dobropillia from Russian invaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment