Ukraine's Forces Clear Torske In Donetsk Region From Russian Invaders

2025-10-24 03:08:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The regiment reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Assault groups destroyed up to a hundred Russian soldiers.

"The invaders entered the village with minimal ammunition. They were hiding in basements without water or food. Now the Ukrainian flag is flying over Torske," the regiment stated.

Earlier, on October 22, the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported the liberation of the village of Kucheriv Yar near Dobropillia from Russian invaders.

UkrinForm

