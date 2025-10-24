Trump And Xi To Visit South Korea For Key APEC Summit Meetings

MENAFN - AzerNews) South Korea announced that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the country next week for high-level meetings with President Lee Jae Myung during the APEC summit in Gyeongju, signaling an active week of regional diplomacy across Asia,reports via Yeni Şafak.

The APEC summit, which brings together leaders from 21 member economies, will take place on October 31 and November 1. President Lee will host the sessions aimed at strengthening regional trade and cooperation. Gyeongju, known for its cultural heritage and coastal setting, will serve as the focal point of next week's diplomatic gatherings.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac noted that Seoul is also closely watching the possibility of a Trump–Kim Jong Un meeting during the U.S. president's stay in South Korea.“We remain open to any dialogue that supports peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” Wi said during a press briefing.

Before arriving in South Korea, President Trump will begin his Asia tour in Malaysia this Sunday, meeting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attending an ASEAN leaders' working dinner. He will then travel to Tokyo to meet Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, before heading to South Korea for the APEC summit and bilateral meetings. The White House has also confirmed that Trump and Xi will meet during the visit.