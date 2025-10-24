Jordan Congratulates United Nations On Its 80Th Anniversary, Reaffirms Commitment To UN Charter Principles

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs congratulated the United Nations on the occasion of UN Day and the 80th anniversary of its founding.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali commended the pivotal role the United Nations has played over the past eight decades in promoting peace, security, and development, and in defending human rights across the world.Majali reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, emphasizing the Kingdom's deep belief that multilateralism and international cooperation are essential to addressing the complex challenges facing the region and the world today.He noted that the United Nations remains a beacon of hope for nations and peoples striving for a more just and peaceful world, through its diverse roles in providing humanitarian aid, resolving conflicts, combating climate change, and advancing sustainable development.Majali also highlighted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of Jordan's accession to the United Nations, expressing the Kingdom's pride in its long-standing and fruitful partnership with the organization, particularly in supporting refugees and peacekeeping efforts.He reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast support for the UN's mission and its continued active contribution to achieving the organization's noble goals.Majali concluded by expressing Jordan's aspiration to further strengthen its close cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies in pursuit of a world characterized by security, stability, and prosperity for all.