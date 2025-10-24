Jordan's Public Security Directorate Futsal Team Wins International Police Championship In France

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) futsal team captured the title of the International Police Sports Association (WISPA) Championship, after defeating the French Police team 3–1 in the final match.The final, held in the French city of Lyon, showcased a dominant performance by the Jordanian side, who demonstrated their skill, teamwork, and determination throughout the tournament. The PSD team completed the competition with a perfect record, winning every match in impressive fashion against strong international opponents.The championship featured 24 teams from around the world, and the Jordanian team topped their group in the first round after achieving seven consecutive victories: Against the Canadian Police (Team B) (4–0), against Aspgl Police (France) (3–1), against Jaussent Police (France) (2–0), against Fcbj Police (France) (2–1), against Wisp Inter (Romania) (1–0), against Polish Police (1–0), against Serbian Police (2–1).In the semifinal, the PSD team overcame the Canadian Police (Team A) with a 2–0 victory to secure their place in the final, where they went on to lift the championship trophy.Adding to Jordan's pride, player Qusai Al-Abed was named Best Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performance and contribution to the team's success.The PSD futsal team includes a blend of talented and experienced players and is recognized as one of the top police futsal teams in the world, with a track record of international titles and honors.The PSD delegation was headed by Major Awad Al-Harahsheh, with Warrant Officer Amjad Al-Qaroum serving as the team's coach. The squad featured players Salah Masaed, Ahmad Samara, Ibrahim Qandil, Majdi Qandil, Mohammad Khaldoun, Qais Shabeeb, and Qusai Al-Abed.