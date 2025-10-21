Russian Drone Strike Injures Nine Civilians In Sumy
“Nine civilians were injured as a result of Russia's strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy. The enemy's strike drone deliberately hit an intersection,” Hryhorov stated.
He added that all the injured people are receiving necessary medical assistance, and emergency services are working at the scene.
According to acting Sumy mayor Artem Kobzar, the impact of a Russian Italmas-type drone on the roadway was recorded around 16:30. As a result of the strike, more than ten vehicles were damaged, and windows in apartment buildings were shattered.Read also: Putin feigns readiness for talks while Russia brutally attacks Chernihiv, Sumy regions – Sybiha
The regional prosecutor's office reported that among the injured were a retired couple, as well as two men aged 55 and 70.
The prosecutor's office emphasized that the airstrike targeted one of the city's busiest traffic intersections.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces attacked 18 populated areas in Sumy region using various types of weapons over the past day.
