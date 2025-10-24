Zelensky Calls On Partners To Help Ukraine Thwart Russia's Campaign Of Terror Against Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during a joint press event in London with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians are carrying out a campaign of terror against our energy system. They really want to make the winter cold a tool of torment and pressure on Ukraine, our people, and our defense," Zelensky said.

He outlined the key steps needed to counter these plans.

"First, air defense. And today we spoke in detail with our partners about the systems. It's important that our partners focus on what's most practical and effective," Zelensky said.

Second, he noted, is to meet the needs of the front line.

"And third, we are promoting a more meaningful approach to diplomacy. Diplomacy matters only when it can lead to real decisions," Zelensky said.

He called on partners to increase pressure on Russia through sanctions and political isolation, ensure accountability for war crimes, and provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and access to frozen Russian assets.

"The more losses Putin suffers on his own territory, the fewer assaults he can carry out on the front line and the faster he will agree to meaningful diplomacy," Zelensky said.

