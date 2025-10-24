Kochi Metro Expansion To Infopark: First Girder Marks Major Step Towards Completion

Kochi: In a significant milestone for the second phase of the Kochi Metro, the first girder has been successfully installed atop pillars 284 and 285 on the Infopark Expressway early on the morning of Friday, October 24. The 170-tonne U-girder, manufactured at the Kalamassery casting yard, was transported to the site using a multi-axle trailer and lifted into place with a heavy-duty crane, securing it onto the pier caps of the completed pillars. Work to install girders along the rest of the Infopark Expressway is set to continue over the coming days. So far, construction of 65 pillars near SEZ, Alinchuvadu, and Vazhakkala stations has been completed, with pier caps installed on 18 pillars. A total of 1,135 piles, including 875 for the metro line and 260 for stations, have also been finished.

Manufacturing of girders and pier caps at the Kalamassery casting yard is progressing rapidly, with 100 U-girders, 72 I-girders, and 100 pier caps completed to date. With the viaduct nearing completion, the tendering process for track construction is already underway. The installation of the first girder marks a major step forward in the expansion of Kochi Metro, bringing the project closer to operational readiness and improved connectivity to Infopark.

Land Acquisition to be Completed Soon

Ernakulam Collector G Priyanka had instructed officials to ensure that land acquisition for the second phase of the Kochi Metro project is completed within the designated timeframe. The collector emphasized the need to set definite deadlines for acquiring land for the proposed stations at Chembumukku and Padamugal. She further directed relevant departments to take the necessary measures to clear encroachments on poramboke land in connection with canal rejuvenation projects at Chilavannur and Edappally. Priyanka also highlighted that land acquisition for the planned sewage treatment plants at Moolepadam, Puravankara, Pipeline, Kathrikadavu, and BTS Road should be expedited. The review meeting at the Kakkanad collectorate was attended by officials from Kochi Metro Rail Limited along with representatives from the survey and revenue departments.