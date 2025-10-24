Ukraine, NATO Jointly Test Innovative Solutions To Counter Glide Bombs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this in a statement.

It notes that during tests at a training range in France, development teams, under challenging weather conditions, evaluated the performance of a comprehensive technical solution comprising a radar, artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, and an interceptor drone.

Using a radar equipped with an advanced sensor system, the teams were able to identify a simulated "enemy" target, track it, and lock onto it. Then, with the help of the AI-based software, the interceptor drone engaged the target along a pre-calculated trajectory.

This technological solution is being developed by companies from NATO member countries with the participation of representatives from Ukraine's innovative defense sector. Support is also provided by experts from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces.

The initiative was authored by JATEC and the Allied Command for Transformation.

The ministry stressed that this development is designed to protect Ukrainian military personnel and civilians from one of the most destructive threats in modern warfare. To date, it has progressed from concept to prototypes with varying levels of technological implementation.

The project to counter Russian guided aerial bombs began in March this year. At that time, the 15th NATO Innovation Challenge was held at JATEC, with 40 teams participating. The jury included experts from NATO's Allied Command for Transformation, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Air Force Command, and the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces.

As a result of the competition, three winners were selected: Germany's Tytan Technologies with interception systems, France's Alta Ares with AI detection algorithms, and ATREYD with swarms of container-based interceptors.

Ukrainian specialists are directly participating in the tests and providing expert evaluations, allowing the solutions to be optimally adapted to the realities of modern battlefields.

On October 24, the Russian army used guided bombs against civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region for the first time since the full-scale war began.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry