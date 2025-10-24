Czechs Raise Nearly EUR 550,000 In Just Two Days To Fund Ukraine's Flamingo Missile

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the initiative Darek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) announced the success on X.

“We are pleased to announce that the fundraiser for the Ukrainian Flamingo missile, which will be named DANA 1, has been completed. 12,500,000 Czech crowns were collected in less than 48 hours. Thank you!” the post said.

In fact, the total amount exceeded expectations: according to the project's website, more than 8,500 donors contributed over 13.3 million crowns (almost €550,000).

The missile will be named in honor of Dana Drábová, a prominent Czech pro-Ukrainian public figure and long-time head of the State Office for Nuclear Safety, who passed away in early October.

On Thursday, the initiative organized a concert in Prague titled Dana, Thank You! to express gratitude to supporters and commemorate Drábová. The organizers recalled that immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion, she joined Darek pro Putina and became one of its first ambassadors for aid to Ukraine.

“We believe Dana will be watching from above to ensure the missile hits the right target somewhere in Russia,” the hosts said.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the successful use of Neptune and Flamingo missiles in tandem.

The fundraiser for DANA 1 – a missile capable of striking Moscow or St. Petersburg was launched on October 21. The Ukrainian manufacturer of Flamingo agreed to allow the initiative to collect funds for one missile, which will be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces upon payment.

Previously, Czech citizens and organizations have already donated a tank, a helicopter, and other weaponry to Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: defence-ua