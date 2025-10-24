Zelensky: There Will Be More Sanctions Against Russia, Details Will Remain Confidential For Now

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Even though Russia is now signaling to the world that sanctions supposedly don't affect its economy, everyone can see the truth: gas station lines inside Russia, bankrupt Russian regions, and Russia's federal budget deficit. Sanctions remain one of the most painful blows for Putin, personally for him," Zelensky said.

He noted that today's meeting with world leaders in London was the third significant event for Ukraine in recent days.

"More sanctions against Russia are coming – and they will be aligned with the decision of the United States. This is a very right move by the U.S. President – sanctions against two Russian oil companies that export large volumes of oil. Today, all participants, without exception, in the Coalition of the Willing agreed that this is exactly how pressure should continue – on Russian oil: Russian oil companies, terminals, Russian tanker fleet, and the entire infrastructure of the aggressor," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, new decisions were agreed upon that "can help us a lot."

"We will not disclose all the details yet, to make things harder for Putin," he added.