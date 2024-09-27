Protein Expression Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035: Since 2023, Over 6,500 Patents Related To Protein Expression Have Been Granted

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Expression Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Protein Expression System, Protein Expression-related Offerings, Application Area, End-users, Type of Operation, Geography and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Protein Expression Market is valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Proteins, composed of long chains of amino acids, have become increasingly important in the development of new drugs, treatments, and diagnostic tools. Their versatility, metabolic stability, target specificity, and high affinity have made them attractive candidates for therapeutic applications. In fact, 50% of the top-selling drugs in 2023 are protein-based therapeutics, with over 20 such treatments approved by the US FDA for the treatment of various chronic diseases, including cancers, immune disorders, infections, and diabetes. Furthermore, since 2023, over 6,500 patents related to protein expression have been granted.

The growing demand for protein therapeutics and the need for innovative production methods have driven pharmaceutical companies to adopt protein expression systems for the production of recombinant proteins. These systems offer several advantages, including the ability to produce a wide range of target molecules, higher yields, shorter development times, and lower production costs.

Additionally, companies have developed kits and reagents for protein expression, enabling the synthesis of complex proteins, including toxic proteins, membrane proteins, and post-translationally modified proteins.

As the incidence of chronic diseases continues to rise, the demand for protein therapeutics is likely to increase. The maturation of protein-based leads into clinical trials and commercialization, as well as advancements in expression systems, are expected to drive the growth of the protein expression market over the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

Type of Protein Expression System



Algal Expression Systems

Cell-free Expression Systems

Insect Expression Systems

Mammalian Expression Systems

Prokaryotic Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems

Protein Expression-related Offerings



Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Instruments

Kits and Reagents Protein Expression Services

Application Area



Research and Diagnostics Therapeutics

End Users



Academic and Research Institutes

CROs and CDMOs

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other End-users

Type of Operation



In-house Operations Outsourced Operations

Research Coverage:



This report provides a comprehensive introduction to protein expression, including its process and various applications. It explores different types of expression systems, their key features, and uses. Additionally, it discusses challenges and recent trends in protein expression, providing insights for researchers and industry professionals.

A comprehensive assessment of protein expression product and service providers, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters, type of protein expression systems, protein expression-related offerings and application areas.

This report provides a comprehensive competitiveness analysis of protein expression product and service providers. Key parameters considered include developer strength and portfolio strength. The report also conducts a benchmarking analysis, highlighting the focus areas of companies and comparing their capabilities among competitors. This analysis provides valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of leading protein expression providers, enabling informed decision-making.

This report provides in-depth profiles of key companies in the protein expression market. Each profile includes a brief overview, protein expression offerings, financial information, recent developments, and a future outlook. This comprehensive analysis helps readers understand the market dynamics, company strengths, and growth prospects.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the protein expression value chain, including supplier-end user relationships and process stages from design to large-scale production.

This report examines the protein expression market's growth drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges, providing a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the market's trajectory.

This report provides a detailed estimate of the current market size and future growth potential of the protein expression market from 2024 to 2035. Our analysis is based on adoption trends, secondary and primary research, and reliable data. We have also provided a breakdown of the current and forecasted opportunity within the protein expression industry. To account for future uncertainties, we have developed three forecast scenarios: conservative, base, and optimistic, representing different market growth tracks. These scenarios provide a robust outlook for the market, allowing stakeholders to plan and prepare for various possibilities.

Comprehensive prediction of the current and future opportunity within protein expression market across different types of protein expression systems, such as algal, cell-free, insect, mammalian, prokaryotic and yeast expression systems.

Detailed predictions of the current and future opportunity within protein expression domain across various protein expression-related offerings, such as competent cells, expression vectors, instruments, kits and reagents and protein expression services.

Comprehensive assessment of the current and future opportunity within protein expression industry across various application areas, such as research and diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity within protein expression market across different end-users, such as academic and research institutes, CROs and CDMOs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end-users.

Comprehensive prediction of the current and future opportunity within the market for protein expression across different types of operation, such as in-house operations and outsourced operations.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity within protein expression market across various geographies. In-depth discussion on the leading protein expression product and service providers in this industry, highlighting their protein expression portfolio and annual revenues of business segment that includes protein expression.

Leading Market Companies



Agilent Technologies

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Aldevron

Cayman Chemical

Charles River Laboratories

Domainex

Eurofins CALIXAR

GeNext Genomics

GenScript Biotech

Lonza

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

ProMab

Promega

ProteoGenix

QIAGEN

Sartorius

Synbio Technologies

Syngene

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific WuXi Biologics

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. An Overview of Protein Expression

5.2. Schematic Representation of Protein Expression Process

5.3. Applications of Protein Expression

5.4. Types of Protein Expression Systems

5.5. Challenges in Protein Expression

5.6. Recent Trends

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: KEY PROTEIN EXPRESSION PROVIDERS

6.1. Key Protein Expression Providers: Overall Market Landscape

6.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

6.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

6.1.5. Analysis by Type of Protein Expression System

6.1.6. Analysis by Protein Expression-related Offerings

6.1.7. Analysis by Application Area

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: KEY PROTEIN EXPRESSION PROVIDERS

7.1. Key Parameters and Methodology

7.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Protein Expression Providers:

7.3. Protein Expression Providers: Benchmarking Analysis of Key Players

7.3.1. Spider Web Analysis: Benchmarking of Key Players



9. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

9.1. Brief Overview on Protein Expression Process and Stakeholders Involved

9.2. Schematic Representation of Protein Expression from Design to Large Scale Production

10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

11. GLOBAL PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET

11.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.2. Global Protein Expression Market, Historical Trends (2020-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

12. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY TYPE OF PROTEIN EXPRESSION SYSTEM

12.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.2. Protein Expression Market: Distribution by Type of Protein Expression System, 2020, 2024 and 2035

13. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY PROTEIN EXPRESSION-RELATED OFFERINGS

13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.2. Protein Expression Market: Distribution by Protein Expression-related Offerings, 2020, 2024 and 2035

14. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

14.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.2. Protein Expression Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2020, 2024 and 2035

15. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY END-USERS

15.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.2. Protein Expression Market: Distribution by Type of End-user, 2020, 2024 and 2035

16. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY TYPE OF OPERATION

16.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.2. Protein Expression Market: Distribution by Type of Operation, 2020, 2024 and 2035

17. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

17.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.2. Protein Expression Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020, 2024 and 2035

18. PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET, BY KEY PLAYERS



