Tooz Technologies As Prescription Enablement Provider For All Types Of AR And VR Waveguides And Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

tooz GmbH Germany is designing, engineering, and optical solutions according to ISO 13485 standards for augmented reality virtual reality devices, and extended reality. (© tooz technologies GmbH)

The upgraded portfolio of medical grade waveguides and optical solutions is revealed at CIOE, Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At CIOE in Shenzhen, tooz presents its latest portfolio of optical solutions with vision correction for all types of Smart Glasses, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR) devices. Attendees at the expo can experience the innovation leadership of tooz firsthand through various prototype demonstrations.The China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) is taking place at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from September 11 to 13, 2024. CIOE brings together more than 3,700 high-quality exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, offering a wide range of solutions for the AR industry, as a comprehensive exhibition covering the entire optoelectronics industry.With the mission to correct visual impairment, tooz offers premium optical solutions for extended reality. The ZEISS Venture Company tooz technologies is the leading engineering and licensing company for optical solutions with vision correction. tooz' unique design and engineering competencies are underpinned by decades of research, development, and mass manufacturing experience in the field of high-end optical and correction lenses. The individualized improvement of vision performance with unmatched optical precision is merging the correction needs of environment and virtual image. Always interlinked with the promise to protect eye health - medically certified for worldwide sales.As part of his CIOE keynote, tooz CEO Dr. Kai Stroeder announces the expansion of the company's prescription-based optical solutions portfolio with product offerings in a go-to-market state. By executing its optically driven technology roadmap, tooz transfers the full spectrum of optical solutions into the consumer electronics world as prescription enablement provider for all types of AR and VR waveguides and devices. The company has developed various prescription optical solutions serving the following Extended Reality devices: Smart Glasses, Audio Smart Glasses, Capability Glasses, AR Glasses, and VR Glasses.About tooztooz technologies, founded in 2018 as a spin-off of ZEISS, is a B2B engineering and licensing company. On a mission to upgrade normal prescription glasses with digital virtual screens, tooz develops optical engines and prescription solutions to provide cost effective, unobtrusive smart glass solutions for all-day use with vision correction.For more information, visitPress contact toozLeonie HoeraufPhone: +49 7361 598 835Email: ...

Leonie Hoerauf

tooz technologies GmbH

+49 7361 598835398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.