GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj Introduces Delhi NCR's First Electric School Bus Pilot Program

New Delhi, September 27, 2024: GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, one of the leading educational institutions in the country, is delighted to announce Delhi NCR's first electric school bus pilot program in collaboration with VE Commercial Vehicles.



This pioneering endeavour marks a substantial step towards sustainability and reducing carbon footprints in the education sector, making GD Goenka the first school to undertake such an initiative.



''This transformative initiative reflects our commitment to creating a greener future and establishing new sustainability benchmarks in the education landscape. In the coming times, we will continue to embrace innovative measures for environmental stewardship and fostering change agents of the future,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



In an effort to convert its entire school bus fleet to 100 percent electric, the school has partnered with VECV to design a suitable operational and financial model. The pilot program will assess the performance of electric buses, student satisfaction, charging cycles, maintenance requirements, and overall efficiency.



The program is set to usher in a new era in school transportation in India, as most electric bus fleets to date have been used only in city bus applications.



''We are pleased to partner with GD Goenka Public school, Vasant Kunj to drive sustainable transportation and ensure a greener tomorrow. The institution has been at the forefront in embracing innovative practices, and we are happy to support them with their sustainability goals,'' said, Mr. SS Gill, Chief Commercial Officer, VE Commercial Vehicles.



The GD Goenka Group will continue putting students' safety and comfort above all while conducting this pilot and subsequent assessment.



About GD Goenka Group:



For almost thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge



About VE Commercial Vehicles:



VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. In operation since August 2008, the company produces and sells the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses in 40 countries, Volvo Buses India, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, Eicher's non-automotive engines and component business. A multi-brand multi-division company, backed by innovative products & services, VECV today, is recognized as an industry leader for modernizing commercial transportation in India and developing world.

