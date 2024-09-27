Kuwait Amir Congratulates Turkmenistan On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good health and wellness, and Turkmenistan and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
