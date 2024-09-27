Cisdem Video Compressor For Mac Released To Compress Media Files With Minimal Quality Loss

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In September 2024, Cisdem released Cisdem Compressor for Mac 2.0.0. It's a robust compression software to reduce video and file size to an exact limit while maintaining good quality. This practical software caters to Mac users seeking to optimize large media files for sending, storage or streaming.

“Cisdem Video Compressor provides a seamless solution to manage large videos, compressing files to the lowest size with minimal quality loss.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager.“We designed the interface to be intuitive while providing customizable settings. Users can set up the compression ratio and target the file size, adjust compression methods, and preview compressed version of the video or audio.”

“Whether you're a content creator, a marketer or a casual user, this tool ensures your videos are the right size for any platform”, he added.



Cisdem Video Compressor for Mac 2.0.0 Release Note:

1.Supports compressing audio and video files.

2.Supports previewing video compression effect (first 20S).

3.Allows custom video/audio codec, frame rate, sample rate, sound channel and more.

4.Supports two compression methods - constant bitrate (CBR) and variable bitrate (VBR)

5.Supports one-click batch compressing.



Cisdem Video Compressor for Mac 2.0.0 Key Features:

-Wide format support

Cisdem Video Compression accepts virtually all video and audio formats from various sources, like MP4, MKV, MOV, MXF, WebM, MP3, WAV, FLAC, ALAC, to name a few, making it versatile for any project.

-Precise control of compression level

It allows users to compress by percentage from 20% to 90%, the lower the number, the smaller the file size. Users can also set an exact output file size to meet various needs.

-High quality compression

It uses VBR (variable bitrate) as the default video and sound encoding method to ensure high quality results. It applies a varying bitrate to different segments of the stream depending on the complexity and motion in the video, compressing from GB to MB while maintaining excellent quality.

-Rich customizable settings

Users can adjust audio/video output formats, codecs, resolution, frame rate, sample rate, sound channel, etc. to further shrink the file size and optimize for specific platforms.

-Preview feature

See how the video would look like with current settings, saving time and hassle. The estimated file size is also displayed in real time.

-Batch processing

Compress multiple media files in bulk simultaneously. Users can apply a certain compression ratio to all files or set different parameters for each file.

-Hardware-accelerated compression

It supports NVIDIA, AMD, QSV hardware acceleration, providing super fast compression speed with lower CPU usage.

-Easy to use

It adopts an intuitive user interface with drag-n-drop design to simplify the compression process, easy to use for beginners.



Price and Availability

The free trial version of Cisdem Video Compressor for Mac can be downloaded at A full version can be purchased for $39.99 and comes with free lifetime upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, data recovery, PDF and multimedia software products. For more information about Cisdem and its products, please visit

