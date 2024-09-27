The DSA Expands Influence In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Danny Lee, 4Life CEO and Chairman of the DSA SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yesterday marked the conclusion of the Direct Selling Association (DSA) fall Board meeting and Day on Capitol Hill.Danny Lee, 4Life President and CEO and Chairman of the DSA joined more than 100 other direct selling executives and independent contractors to engage legislators about the industry. Throughout the day, direct sellers walked Capitol Hill between the House and Senate buildings to meet with representatives of their respective states.The event began with remarks from Representative Richard Hudson (R-North Carolina), who co-chairs the Direct Selling Caucus:“Direct Selling is the greatest industry for people to achieve the American dream. I've long been a proponent of this industry. I was a direct selling distributor in college. I'm proud to stand with you and I'm honored to be associated with this great enterprise.”In 2023, direct selling in the United States represented $36.7 billion in retail sales. Robert A. Peterson, PHD (University of Texas at Austin) published an Economic Impact Analysis of the industry. He estimates the fiscal impact of direct selling (generation of Federal and State or local tax revenue) at $15.5 billion. Peterson's national economic impact estimation (including direct and indirect economic effects) exceeds $111 billion.“These numbers represent people and families,” says Lee.“Specifically, more than six million direct sellers who support approximately 38 million Preferred Customers. We do this work to expand our positive influence on their behalf.”After forty years with the DSA, serving as President for the past fourteen, Joe Mariano closed the meeting with an announcement of his departure:“It's time for someone else to bring his or her gifts to this amazing role. I am so optimistic about the future of our wonderful business model and this 115-year-old association.”4Life, The Immune System Company® , and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company's worldwide customers.

