23 Syrian Refugees Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon
9/27/2024 4:30:12 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Sep 27 (IANS) Twenty-three Syrian refugees, mostly women and children, were killed in an airstrike on Lebanon's Younine area, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry on Thursday said that the airstrike was launched just hours before Israeli forces struck the Matrabah border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, injuring several refugees fleeing the violence.
The statement accused Israel of deliberately targeting innocent civilians, including refugees seeking safety, Xinhua news agency reported.
It condemned Israel's 'blatant disregard' for international law, humanitarian law, and human rights, saying that Israel's actions reflect its long-standing indifference to human lives.
The ministry urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its repeated violations of international law and to prevent further escalation of violence in the region.
