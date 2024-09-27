9 Killed In New Israeli Strike On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine people were killed in an Israeli air raid on the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon on Friday.

The Israeli warplanes targeted a house in Shebaa this morning, killing nine civilians, including four women, local fields reported.

On the other hand, the Israeli warplanes targeted today the town of Jouaiyya in Tyre, as well as two buildings in Douris and Iaat in Baalbek, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli military escalation on southern Lebanon has left nearly 3000 people killed and injured, and forced the displacement of hundreds of families.

MENAFN27092024000067011011ID1108721890