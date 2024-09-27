Microsoft Invests $2.7B In Brazil’S A.I. And Cloud Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Microsoft unveiled an plan for Brazil, pledging R$14.7 billion ($2.7 billion) over three years.



This massive infusion aims to bolster cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities across the country.



The tech giant's commitment marks a significant milestone in Brazil's digital transformation journey.



A couple of day ago the company announced a similar investment boost of $1.3 billion for Mexico , the region second largest after Brazil.



Vice President Geraldo Alckmin celebrated the announcement, highlighting its contribution to the broader industrial strategy.



He noted that this investment pushes total private sector commitments in digital transformation beyond R$100 billion ($18.3 billion).







This surge aligns with the government's "New Brazil Industry" mission for technological advancement.



Microsoft's plan extends beyond infrastructure development, focusing on human capital as well. The company introduced ConectaAI, an ambitious program to train 5 million Brazilians in AI skills.



This initiative will partner with 26 organizations, including non-profits and institutions like SENAI São Paulo. The tech giant will also collaborate with the Ministry of Labor and Employment.



Together, they will offer AI training through the "Worker's School 4.0" program. This partnership aims to equip the workforce with essential skills for the AI-driven future.



Microsoft plans to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across multiple data center campuses in São Paulo state.



The company already operates two Azure data center regions in Brazil: Brazil South in São Paulo and Brazil Southeast in Rio de Janeiro.



This investment represents Microsoft's largest single commitment in its 35-year history in Brazil. It underscores the company's confidence in Brazil's potential as a hub for technological innovation and economic growth.

Background

Brazil is attracting significant AI and cloud investments from various sources. The government has launched initiatives like the "AI for the Good of All" plan, proposing R$23 billion ($4.22 billion) by 2028.



Private sector commitments total R$186.6 billion ($34.24 billion) for industrial digitalization. International investments include Microsoft's R$14.7 billion ($2.7 billion) pledge and Lux Capital's $4 million seed funding for an AI fintech startup.



The domestic fintech sector is also growing, leveraging AI and the Pix payment system. These developments position Brazil as an emerging AI and cloud innovation hub in Latin America.







