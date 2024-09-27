Three People Killed, 11 Others Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region
9/27/2024 3:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, a Russian drone attack in the morning, September 27, resulted in the deaths of three people and left 11 others injured.
According to Ukrinform, the Odesa Regional State Administration reported this on facebook .
"Early this morning, the enemy launched a large-scale terror attack on Izmail. The Russians launched attack drones over the southern part of our region. The work of air defense forces was long and intense," the administration emphasized.
The victims of the attack include two women born in 1934 and 1955, and a 73-year-old man. Among the 11 injured was one child.
The attack damaged private and multi-story buildings, outbuildings, and vehicles. Several fires broke out but were quickly extinguished.
Law enforcement is documenting the aftermath of the Russian strike, and assistance is being provided to those affected.
Earlier reports were about explosions heard in Izmail amid the drone attack overnight, September 27.
