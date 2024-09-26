Ascendo AI Announces Major Upgrades To Multi AI Agents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascendo AI: Multi AI Agents

Ascendo AI upgrades Multi AI Agents for easier management & customization, boosting tailored customer support across channels.

- Ramki PitchuIyer, CTO, Ascendo AIPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendo AI, a pioneer in AI-powered customer support solutions, has unveiled significant upgrades to its Multi AI Agents . Ascendo AI enables companies to deploy specialized AI Agents, ensuring tailored support that boosts efficiency and productivity.Companies can now offer specialized support through AI Agents:-AI Agents can be integrated into customer-facing channels like community forums, company websites, support, training portals, social media support, knowledge portals, and Slack or Teams.-Employees can access AI Agents via employee-facing channels such as CRM or ticketing systems, email, mobile (field service), dispatch tools, L1 Support, and Slack or Teams.This AI-driven platform is now equipped with advanced features that make it easier than ever to create and manage intuitive, personalized conversational experiences across various channels.The latest updates to the Multi AI Agents offer enhanced user-friendliness and customization options. Customer Support teams can now access advanced settings directly within the configuration panel of each individual AI Agent, streamlining the process of tailoring conversational experiences to their specific needs.Key improvements include:1. Control Settings: Users can now easily control settings such as AI agent Flow and Advanced AI Agent Preferences within the specific AI agent, simplifying management.2. Context Settings: Users can create context for an AI agent during the AI agent creation process, offering flexibility in defining how the AI agent interacts in various scenarios.3. Version Settings: Users can change the AI agent's version through the version settings inside the AI agent, allowing them to switch between different versions as needed.4. Customization: The Multi AI Agents now supports the customization of settings for different types of AI agents, providing a more tailored experience based on the AI agent's specific use case."We are excited to introduce these enhancements to our Multi AI Agents," said Ramki PitchuIyer, CTO of Ascendo AI. "Our goal is to empower our users with a more intuitive and efficient tool that can be easily adapted to their specific needs. These new features represent a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge AI solutions."About Ascendo AI:Ascendo AI is a leading AI-driven support experience platform focused on transforming customer service and support with innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. By leveraging advanced technology and a user-centric approach, Ascendo AI empowers organizations to improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and operational performance.For more information about this update and other Ascendo AI solutions, please visit or contact ....

Karpagam Narayanan

Ascendo AI

+1 650-440-7663

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.