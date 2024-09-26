Althea Wiles Of Rose Of Sharon Floral Design Studio Participates Art And Floral Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio contributes to Art in Bloom at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Photo by Versatile Optics | Courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Althea Wiles of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio created a floral installation at the 2024 Art in Bloom exhibit, blending nature, art, and community.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Althea Wiles, Northwest Arkansas floral designer and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio , was proud to participate in the 2024 Art in Bloom exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art . This year, Wiles brings her artistic vision to life in a floral installation located by the museum's entry sign, drawing inspiration not from a specific artwork as previous years' designs, but from the essence of the Art in Bloom experience itself.

For the 2024 showcase, Wiles aimed to embody the intersection of nature, art, and community. Her floral arrangement features a stunning display of eucalyptus, zinnias, garden roses, amaranthus, rudbeckia, sunflowers, and ninebark, each chosen to represent the richness of the Ozarks' local flora. Instead of focusing on a singular work of art, Wiles created“floating” frames emerging from the arrangements to symbolize the blending of local artists, products, and the overall experience of the Art in Bloom event.

"This year, I wanted to capture the immersive experience of Art in Bloom," Wiles explains. "By using locally-sourced flowers and creating floating frames, my goal was to reflect the collaboration between art, nature, and community that makes this event so special. The installation showcases how local artistry can merge with natural beauty to form something truly inspiring."

The Art in Bloom exhibit invites florists to create arrangements that complement the museum's galleries and the art within them, celebrating the season's bloom. Wiles has become a fixture in the event, contributing annually with fresh, creative interpretations that elevate the relationship between flowers and fine art. Her previous works have drawn inspiration from iconic pieces in the museum, including Dale Chihuly's Azure Icicle Chandelier and Karen LaMonte's Dress Impression with Wrinkled Cowl.

With over 25 years of experience in the floral industry, Wiles is known for her innovative approach and creative designs. As the owner of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and an educator at J Althea Creative Consulting, Wiles continues to make an impact both in her community and beyond with her passion for blending natural elements with artistic expression.

The Art in Bloom exhibit was open from August 30 to September 3, 2024, at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansa. Each year, visitors are encouraged to experience the unique floral designs. This year, Wiles' symbolic arrangement was at the museum's entrance, which served as a welcoming tribute to this year's celebration of art and nature.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio:

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability. This dedication to sustainable, eco-friendly floral artistry ensures that each creation not only captivates the eye but also upholds ethical principles.

For more information, visit . Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, is a highly respected figure in the floral industry. With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College, an Arkansas Master Florist Certification and 30 years of experience, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings and events annually, receiving industry accolades and shaping a lasting legacy. As the education director of J Althea Creative, she imparts her expertise to mentor budding florists, cementing her reputation as a visionary and influencer in the field. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Homes & Gardens, The Knot, Wedding Chicks and more, and she annually contributes striking installations to the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Beyond her prolific event orchestrations, Althea is deeply committed to the ethos of the slow flowers movement. Leveraging her extensive network of local flower farms, she champions sustainable practices within her business, fostering a symbiotic relationship between her craft and the environment. Through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she creates breathtaking arrangements that not only captivate the eye but also uphold ethical and eco-conscious principles. As the educational luminary at J Althea Creative, she shares her wealth of knowledge with aspiring florists, instilling in them not just the technical skills but also the ethical imperatives of sustainable floral design. Her consultancy serves as a beacon for those seeking to harmonize their passion for floristry with a commitment to environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit . Follow on Instagram at @jaltheacreative.



