Green Giraffe Media Partners With Bigcash For New TVC Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui As Celebrity Brand Endorser

Green Giraffe proudly launches a dynamic TV campaign for BigCash, featuring renowned Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the celebrity brand endorser. With the tagline "Bade Kaam Ka Khel", the campaign underscores ambition, strategy, and skill as the keys to success in India's real-money gaming market.





BigCash, a leader in skill-based games, empowers users to turn their gaming ambitions into reality within a secure, enjoyable environment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as the face of the campaign, reinforces the platform's commitment to delivering simple, user-friendly gameplay in a safe, trusted space for its growing gaming community.





BigCash's new campaign, "Bade Kaam Ka Khel," highlights that success is driven by skill, bold moves, and strategy-qualities mirrored in the platform's games. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as its celebrity brand ambassador , BigCash aims to reach a broader national audience and strengthen brand trust. The campaign emphasizes BigCash's multi-game offerings, showcasing how skill-based games provide real money opportunities. The main ad film presents a fresh take: "To achieve something big in life, you don't need Blood and sweat; you need to play skill-based games on BigCash and win Big."





The first TVC, "Khoon-Pasina", features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a patient, who switches his role as a doctor, delivering a fun and humorous message that success demands smart, decisive actions-just like playing on BigCash. His charismatic performance strikes the right balance of humor and relatability. Two more films focusing on BigCash Poker and Rummy will follow, showcasing Nawaz's versatility and reinforcing BigCash's reputation as a trusted, aspirational brand in the gaming world.





Ritesh Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Green Giraffe Media said, "Partnering with BigCash to launch this TVC featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui marks a key moment for Green Giraffe Media. BigCash embodies trust and skill, and Nawazuddin's presence amplifies that message. We're excited to bring this dynamic campaign to life, deepening connections with our audience while pushing the boundaries of media innovation."





Ankur Singh, CEO of BigCash , commented, "Partnering with a Green Giraffe media is not just about enhancing our brand; it's about leveraging innovative ideas and strategic insights to connect with our audience in meaningful ways to drive deeper engagements. Together, we can transform visions into reality, driving growth and engagement in today's dynamic landscape."





Directed by Sumit Ghildiyal, the campaign masterfully blends humor with high production values, creating memorable moments that resonate with audiences across both metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets.





About Green Giraffe Media

Green Giraffe Media is a cutting-edge 360° digital media agency that blends innovation with data-driven strategies to create powerful, cohesive brand experiences. Offering end-to-end solutions across digital marketing, content creation, and media integration, the agency ensures brands stand out and thrive in a fast-paced digital world. With a focus on maximizing impact across platforms, Green Giraffe Media is a trusted partner for businesses looking to elevate their influence and stay.





About BigCash

Established in 2017, BigCash is India's fastest growing multi-gaming platform that offers 20+ exciting games in cards, casual and fantasy cricket segments. The company specializes in creating and introducing futuristic games in the real money gaming segment.





BigCash platform is already trusted by 4 Cr+ users from all across India and is quickly gaining popularity in the international markets. With monthly active user base of 1.5 million. 5 Lac+ users are daily winning at BigCash platform, and making the most of their gaming skills.



